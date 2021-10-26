(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man has been booked for multiple charges.
The Shenandoah Police Department reports 47-year-old David Allen Ryan of Shenandoah, was arrested Sunday afternoon after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Avenue. Ryan was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession of Paraphernalia, OWI 1st Offense, and was cited for an open container.
Ryan was transported to the Page County Jail where he was held on $3,300 bond.