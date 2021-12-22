(Tarkio) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County Tuesday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 59 3 miles north of Tarkio shortly before 8 p.m. Authorities say a 2004 Ford Ranger driven by 39-year-old Bobbi Christo of Shenandoah was northbound on 59 when it exited the east side of the highway. The vehicle returned to the highway and exited the west side of the 59, struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on the driver's side facing northwest off the west side of the road.
A passenger in Christo's vehicle, 47-year-old David Ryan of Shenandoah, was taken by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Shenandoah Medical Center with moderate injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.