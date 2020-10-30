(Shenandoah) -- A rural Shenandoah man was injured after his motorcycle struck a deer Friday morning.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies were called to the 2500 block of C Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Palmer says 61-year-old David Henry Jackson was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle northbound when a deer ran in the roadway, striking the front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then slid into the east ditch.
Jackson was taken to Shenandoah Medical Center by Shenandoah Ambulance with undisclosed injuries. Damage to the motorcycle was estimated at $6,500.