(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was injured after crashing a snowmobile Sunday.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to the crash around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest Road and Day Street in Shenandoah. The patrol says 48-year-old William Stephens was driving a 2003 Arctic Cat Snowmobile in the west ditch of Northwest Road when he lost control and struck a light pole.
Stephens was taken by LifeNet Helicopter to Nebraska Medicine with undisclosed injuries. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Shenandoah Police Department and Shenandoah Rescue assisted at the scene.