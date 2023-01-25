UPDATED STORY: Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 @ 11:13 a.m.
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was killed in a single vehicle accident east of Shenandoah Monday.
The Page County Sherriff's Office says the PAGECOMM dispatch center was notified around 3:55 p.m. Monday of a vehicle found in the west ditch of E Avenue in the 2000 block, and a male, later identified as 25-year-old Levi Gary Glines-Racine, lying in the ditch near the vehicle.
Following an investigation, authorities say Glines-Racine was operating a northbound 2006 Chevy K1500 on E Avenue just over a half-mile north of Highway 2 when the vehicle crossed the center line and continued into the west ditch. The Sheriff's Office says the vehicle then struck a concrete culvert and north bank of a creek before Glines-Racine was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle then fell back to the bottom of the creek. Glines-Racine was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The PAGECOMM dispatch center, Page County Emergency Management Agency, Shenandoah Fire Department, Shenandoah Ambulance Service, and Shenandoah Police assisted the Sheriff's Office at the scene.
ORIGNIAL STORY: Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 @ 6:37 a.m.
(Shenandoah) -- Page County authorities are investigating a fatal accident late Monday afternoon.
According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters were sent to the scene to the accident at around 4 p.m. Fire officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The Page County Sheriff's Office, Shenandoah Police and Page County Emergency Management also responded to the accident.
Further information--including the victim's identity and the accident location--is unavailable at this time. The Page County Sheriff's Office is expected to released more information on the accident later this morning.