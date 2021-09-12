(KMAland) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested after an incident on Sunday morning.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, authorities were dispatched to the 900 block of 5th Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. for a male yelling and banging on a house.
Upon arrival, officers located 41-year-old Daniel Lee Mattox of Shenandoah brandishing a knife. Officers subdued Mattox with a taser and arrested him on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Interference with Official Acts While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.
He was transported to the Page County Jail and held on $5,300 bond.