Daniel Mattox
Photo: Vinelink

(KMAland) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested after an incident on Sunday morning.

According to the Shenandoah Police Department, authorities were dispatched to the 900 block of 5th Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. for a male yelling and banging on a house. 

Upon arrival, officers located 41-year-old Daniel Lee Mattox of Shenandoah brandishing a knife. Officers subdued Mattox with a taser and arrested him on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Interference with Official Acts While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. 

He was transported to the Page County Jail and held on $5,300 bond. 

