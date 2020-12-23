(Shenandoah) -- Health care workers at Shenandoah Medical Center are among the first recipients in the county of a COVID-19 vaccine.
SMC officials say the first round of Moderna vaccines were administered Wednesday morning to members of the hospital staff. SMC received 200 of the 600 vaccines that were allocated to the county and received Tuesday. Clarinda Regional Health Center also received 200 doses, while the remaining doses were kept by Page County Public Health for other health care workers in the county. In a previous Board of Supervisors meeting, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman said the first shipment would be divided amongst the various health care workers in the county.
"The hospitals will get direct shipment to them," said Erdman. "I will allocate so many doses to each hospital in the county. They will vaccinate their staff. We will need to vaccinate everybody else in the county; the home health providers and such."
The next shipment of vaccine for Page County is expected to arrive sometime in January. Erdman estimates it will be mid-spring before the vaccine is available to the general public.