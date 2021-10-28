(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's downtown trick-or-treating event Thursday is being moved indoors.
Due to inclement weather, the Moonlight Magic trick-or-treating is being moved from downtown businesses to the Old Armory at 4:30 p.m.. Trick-or-treaters will be asked to enter through the basement doors and will be lined up inside. Participants will make their way through the building before exiting the main doors. The event is being sponsored by First National Bank, Shenandoah Family Dentistry, the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association and Fareway.
For more information, contact First National Bank at (712) 246-2205.
In addition, Shenandoah Medical Center has cancelled its Trunk or Treat event due to weather. SMC Departments will participate in the Moonlight Magic event.