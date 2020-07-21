(Sidney) -- A Shenandoah man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Fremont County.
The Iowa State Patrol says 50-year-old David Allen Terry was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 2 near Waubonsie State Park around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The Patrol says -- for unknown reasons -- Terry's motorcycle crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Hyundai Elantra driven by 57-year-old Ezeuiel Paul Soriano of Sidney.
Terry was pronounced dead at the scene, while Soriano suffered minor injuries.