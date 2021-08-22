(Shenandoah) -- From humble beginnings in Shenandoah, Don and Phil Everly became music legends.
"Bye Bye Love" was the first big hit for the Everly Brothers in 1957. Now, both halves of the famous rock duo are gone, as Don Everly died at his home in Nashville Saturday at the age of 84. The Los Angeles Times reports that a family spokesperson confirmed Don's passing, but did not disclose a cause. Don's death follows that of his brother Phil, who passed in January, 2014.
The eldest of the two brothers, Don was born in Brownie, Kentucky on February 1st, 1937. In 1944, Don and Phil moved with their parents, Ike and Margaret Everly, to Shenandoah. Soon, Ike and Margaret became regular musical performers on KMA. On Christmas morning, 1946, the Everly Brothers performed along with children of the station's other musicians on a special program hosted by Warren Nielsen. During that program, Don made his singing debut with "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town."
That historic Christmas program led to other KMA performances. In a January, 2016 interview with KMA News, Don said sharing the stage with KMA's other live performers of that area was a fond childhood memory.
"There was about 30-or-40 musicians there, I believe," said Everly. "It was really a big staff of artists working. They were outstanding to be on stage with them. We used to go on the road, and do some show and dance. And, it was really fun for me as a child. I was riding in the small backseat of a car, sleeping after a gig. It was really fun for me."
Don and Phil Everly continued performing when the family moved to Knoxville, Tennessee in 1953. The duo eventually caught the ears of record producers in Nashville. Following the success of "Bye Bye, Love," the Everlys hit number one on the Billboard charts a few months later with their second major hit, "Wake Up Little Susie." Joining the ranks of other early rock superstars, Don and Phil soon formulated a string of other hit records, including "Bird Dog," "Let It Be Me," "Cathy's Clown," "When Will I Be Loved," and "Walk Right Back."
In the 2016 KMA interview, Don said the live radio and stage experience paid dividends when the brothers went to Nashville, and began churning out hits in the late 1950's and early '60's.
"When we got our record deal here in Nashville," he said, "we had the experience of being on radio before, and our stage experience. And that all came into play when they played our records. And they (the records) were number one around the world. It was really a surprise to us. It was wonderful, really wonderful. We had the experience of going on stage, and not looking like too much of an amateur, you know."
As the years went by, Don and Phil posted 35 Billboard Top 100 singles, 26 of those in the Top 40. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, the Everly Brothers are credited with influencing other performers that followed, from the Motown acts to the Beatles and other British Invasion groups. Don Everly told us he was proud of that legacy.
"That is one of the fondest memories that I have, is that music," said Everly. "If someone comes up and says they were influenced musically by us, and that they appreciate that influence, that makes me feel really good to think that I had influenced people. I don't take it for granted."
But, the arrival of the British rock groups onto the music scene marked the beginning of lean years for the duo. Tensions between the two led to the infamous breakup during a concert at Knotts Berry Farm in California in 1973. Ten years later, the Everlys reunited for a concert at Royal Albert Hall in London. In 1986, the brothers made a triumphant return to Shenandoah with a legendary homecoming concert. Don recalled those Shenandoah years during a break in the concert.
"You know, we left here in, what year was it, 192, '53," he said. "I remember driving down the highway, and I thought, 'I'll never see that place again.' We traveled all our life, and we stayed longer in Shenandoah than we ever stayed anywhere else. We feel like we're coming home, finally, and you made us feel that way. Thank goodness, the heartland--we really love it."
Don later admitted in the KMA interview that he was still coping with his brother Phil's passing.
"I think about him every day, you know," said Don. "I wake up, and his thought comes to me. I have a bit of his ashes here at my house. And I go by, and pick the ashes up, and I sort of say good morning to him. That's a funny way to do it, but that's what I do."
Don also expressed surprise that his family's small former home in Shenandoah in now located on West Sheridan Avenue, next to the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum. The house, itself, now serves as an Everly Brothers museum--a lasting tribute from one of the duo's hometowns. The Everlys also own the distinction of having a star on Shenandoah's Iowa Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Don Everly is survived by his mother, Margaret; his wife, Adela; his son, Edan; and his daughters Venetia, Stacy and Erin. Edan Everly is scheduled to perform along with the Killer Vees--featuring the children of another late music legend, Bobby Vee--September 25th at 7 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at Shenandoah High School. The concert is part of Shenfest weekend, and in celebration of the community's 150th birthday.