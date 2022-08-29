(Shenandoah) -- It's perhaps the longest-running concert series in KMAland.
And, the Shenandoah Music Association has a full schedule planned for a milestone season. A full slate of performances is planned for the association's 75th season, beginning with a tribute to "Lennon and McCartney" September 19th at 7:30 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Dean Adkins and Sue Hanna are SMA board members. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Adkins says musicians Jim Witter and Ian Tanner offer a salute to some of the greatest duos in music history--including John Lennon and Paul McCartney.
"Jim Witter is from Canada," said Adkins. "They've gotten together, and they've done some things on Elton John, Billy Joel in the past, something called "The Piano Man." So, they've kind of changed things up. Even though they aren't brothers, they will highlight the Everly Brothers, Lennon and McCartney, as I mentioned, the Righteous Brothers, Sam and Dave, Simon and Garfunkle--who were deeply influenced, of course, by the Everly Brothers, Phil and Don."
Hanna says the concert series has a rich tradition extending back three quarters of a century.
"You know, the minutes and the details don't go back as far as we like," said Hanna. "However, we have found evidence that it actually started back in 1947. That has to do with the grantwriting, and in some of the grants as the years went by, they listed what year it was, what season it was. According to that, this is (season) 75."
Hanna says recruiting performers for the series takes a lot of work--and some help.
"We actually find, I would say, a majority of our acts, through a concert service that's out of Minneapolis," she said. "They come down and present us with the programs, the performers that they have line up for that year. Then, you've got to coordinate the dates--if those dates work out with the auditorium--then reserve those dates, and then make sure that the performers are somewhere on the road around Shenandoah, Iowa."
Adkins says the concerts provide an entertainment outlet for not only Shenandoah, but the entire region, as well.
"We have members from Clarinda, Red Oak, all over the region, really," he said. "So, the Shenandoah Music Association is an opportunity bring this great talent to this immediate area. And you don't necessarily have to go to Omaha, Kansas City--of course you can, a lot of people do. But, you don't necessarily have to go to those metropolitan areas to get great, great entertainment."
Admission to next month's concert and other performances are $15 adults, and $12 for seniors 65 and older. Students in grades K-12 are free of charge with one paying adult. Memberships for the four-concert series are $20. Corporate sponsorships and patronage levels are also available. For more information, contact Sue Hanna and 712-520-0571 or email suelouisehanna@gmail.com. You can hear the full interview with Sue and Dean here: