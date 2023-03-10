(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Music Association will be staging a show with a unique twist to the standard concert.
Backtrack Vocals, an a capella group based out of New York will be performing at Shenandoah High School Friday.
A capella, which is a form of musical art in which performers use just their voices, provides variety to a music show, according to Backtrack Vocals member Mike Hinkle.
“I think that a cappella takes a lot of hard work,” Hinkle said. “In the sense of a traditional choir, sometimes you have a piano backing you up, but we really rely on our five voices to create music entirely. It’s just us on the stage and I think there’s something that’s created in the harmony both musically and physically there. You sort of see a human connection when you see people making music with just their voices.”
Backtrack Vocals will perform a wide array of popular music along with a few original tracks of their own, which fellow group member Melissa Jordano is excited to showcase.
“We’re gonna have a whole range of music,” Jordano said. “The earliest is gonna be our Beethoven medley. Then we’re also doing some original songs, one of which is the newest single from our upcoming originals album, so we’re excited to share that, and then we also have some Motown and some disco.”
Backtrack Vocals will perform at Shenandoah High School Friday at 7:30 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Hinkle and Jordano from the KMA Morning Show.