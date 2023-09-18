(Shenandoah) -- Despite changes over the years, the U.S. Secret Service's mission has stayed the same: protect the president.
That's according to John Bay, who served in the agency from 1971-to-93. A 1962 Shenandoah High School graduate, Bay returned to the community for a special presentation at the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum Sunday afternoon, in which he detailed the Secret Service's history and attempted to dispel some of the myths surrounding the agency. Contrary to popular belief, Bay says President Abraham Lincoln founded the Secret Service in 1865 to address U.S. currency issues during the Civil War. Not until President William McKinley's assassination in 1901 was the agency assigned to protect the president. In an interview with KMA News, Bay says the Secret Service experienced more changes after President John F. Kennedy's assassination in Dallas in November, 1963.
"To put it in, I guess, the simplest of terms, it changed the way Congress got serious about funding the agency," said Bay, "and personnel, and getting adequate personnel and adequate funding for all the intricacies that are involved in presidential protection."
From 1973-to-78, Bay worked at the White House in the Presidential Protection Division, serving the Nixon, Ford and Carter administrations. He says the agency underwent further changes following two assassination attempts on President Gerald Ford in September, 1975. The second attempt occurred in San Francisco, in which Sarah Jane Moore fired at least one shot at Ford's limousine before being subdued. Bay says FBI agents interviewed Moore the day before the incident.
"It was disclosed that she (Moore) was an FBI informant," he said. "And, they vouched for her. They vouched that she's okay, nothing to worry about here, nothing to see. Well, come to find out, she had bought, I believe it was a .38 caliber revolver, that afternoon--which was never disclosed. It shot high, luckily, but she did take a shot at the president when he was coming out of the hotel."
Six years later, President Ronald Reagan was wounded in an attempt outside the Washington Hilton. Because of those incidents, Bay says the Secret Service became less dependent on other agencies for information.
"Technology has changed greatly--I think we all know that," said Bay. "But, the principles of security stay the same. They still stay the same. The principles that were in effect then are still the principles that are at work today. But, I think the biggest impact is that we became less reliant on other agencies to furnish us pertinent information on people in making threat assessments."
After leaving the White House detail, Bay worked undercover investigating counterfeit cases out of the agency's Kansas City office, then was assigned to the office in Grand Junction, Colorado. It's there were he investigated every threat against the president's life.
"Ninety percent of the time, after you do the investigation, you find out that it was some idiot drunk the bar, shooting off his mouth," he said, "or somebody, some family member who wanted to get another family member in trouble, whatever, and they thought that would do the trick. But, every threat is investigated, and you have to make an assessment."
Bay left the Secret Service in 1993 after being injured while assisting a Washington police officer in an altercation with a suspect. He went on to form his own private security consulting business. You can hear part two of our interview with John Bay here: