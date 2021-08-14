(Maryville) -- A Shenandoah native suffered a serious injury in an accident in Maryville on Saturday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kathryn Silvestre, 41, of Shenandoah was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson Sportster southbound on US 71 while Cory Cronk, 31, of Maryville was driving a 2021 Chevrolet northbound.
A mattress from the bed of Cronk’s vehicle came unsecured and slid across the roadway striking the motorcycle driven by Silvestre. Silvestre was ejected and came to rest in the southbound lanes. She was transported by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph and is listed in serious condition.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, Maryville Public Safety and Maryville Fire and Rescue.