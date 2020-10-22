(Swisher) -- A Shenandoah native is being honored for her work in the hospitality field.
The Iowa Restaurant Association this month released its 40 "Women to Watch" in hospitality for 2020, which was selected from over 100 nominations across the state. Among the recipients is 2011 Shenandoah High School Graduate Ashton (Mayer) Johnson, who serves as director of hospitality at Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery in Swisher. After graduating from SHS, Johnson attended Central College in Pella where she graduated with a degree in Art.
"Thanks to my mom, I grew up around the wedding industry," said Johnson. "When I finished college, one of my art professors said 'you can do a lot more with an art degree than just paint or sculpt or things like that.' I said that I really wanted to get into weddings."
Johnson moved to Coralville and married fellow Shenandoah graduate Max Johnson, while settling in to a position with Cedar Ridge.
"Hospitality is really something that I think is so important and so many people utilize it," said Johnson. "I just really fell in love with the industry. So, here I am five years later. We live in Cedar Rapids, and I'm now the director of hospitality at Cedar Ridge."
Founded in 2005 by Jeff and Laurie Quint, Cedar Ridge produces both wine and Bourbon whiskey in Swisher, Iowa, located 10 miles south of downtown Cedar Rapids.
"We're becoming way more known for our Bourbon, which is really special for me because I'm a farmer's daughter," said Johnson. "Our Bourbon is actually made with 75% all-Iowa corn. It's locally sourced from our owner Laurie's father in Winthrop, Iowa."
Johnson says receiving the award is especially satisfying during a difficult time for the industry due to COVID-19. She says thankfully Cedar Ridge has been able to adapt through the pandemic.
"We were in a different position because we did a really casual-style service where everybody could come up and order from the bar, they did tastings from the bar and they would seat themselves," said Johnson. "We actually had to revamp our entire style of service and turn that into table-side service, which takes more people, more training and re-training my brain and our management's brain and all of our staff as well."
The Iowa Restaurant Association will hold an event on November 16th to recognize the 40 women on the list. Johnson was a recent guest on KMA's AM in the AM show. You can hear her full interview below.