(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to purchase land as the future site of a new city facility.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for February 14th at 6 p.m. on entering into a contract with Valley Farms, Incorporated to purchase five acres of land on Ferguson Road. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city hopes to construct a new street department shop across from the Iowa National Guard Armory. He says it's a facility the city's needed for a long time.
"They're working out of the old building here, and they've outgrown it 10 times," said McQueen. "They just don't have the room, and stuff. This is something I've talked about since I came in a year ago in January is the possibility of that. With this coming up being available, it seems like an ideal location for it. I think it's much needed. We need to get our equipment in, and get it worked on and so forth."
Council members directed City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen to make an offer on the property following a closed session at the end of the previous council meeting earlier this month. McQueen says the project's dimensions and costs are undetermined at this time. But, the mayor adds the city needs a bigger facility than the current shop located near Shenandoah's old Fire Station.
"Size-wise, we want to be able to have enough bays in there to get the equipment in," he said. "Right now, we've got stuff scattered. They have to keep some of their snow equipment out at the wastewater plant, and keep it here and there and have to track it down."
McQueen says the city wants all of its equipment and vehicles in one location.
"This is going to be good," said McQueen, "if we can get this all in one place, have it covered and protect our equipment, and have it in, so it's ready to go when we need it.
Another hearing is set for that same meeting on the sale of city-owned property located at 113 University Avenue to Dan and Susan Wetzel for $1,000. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: