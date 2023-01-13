(Shenandoah) -- This past week has been a busy one for demolition crews in Shenandoah.
City officials note four properties previously declared nuisances were eradicated by crews from Watkins Excavation earlier this week--113 University Avenue, 1213 and 1215 West Valley Avenue and 105 North Center Street. This week's demolition adds to the eight properties removed in 2023. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen credited City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen with the city's progress in securing dilapidated structures ripe for disposal.
"I know citizens appreciate getting these junk houses down," said McQueen. "These lots are going to come up for sale, and we've already started to see that. Nishna Productions bought one of our lots to put a four-bedroom slab house on. If you stop and think, the pregnancy center is going up on one of our city lots. The pregnancy center is going up on one of our old city lots."
Back in November, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of property previously owned by the city at 300 Pine Street to NPI for $1,000 for construction of the new housing unit. And construction began late last year on the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center's new facility at 300 North Sycamore. McQueen says the city hopes to fill other vacant lots in the near future.
"Everything takes time," he said. "But, if we have these (lots) available, either the neighbors or like a business is going to be looking at these lots down the road. We'll start filling them up, but they come down a lot faster than when they go back up."
The mayor says the city is eyeing at least four other properties for future demolition. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: