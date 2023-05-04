(Shenandoah) -- Today is the national day of prayer in the United States.
"And we call upon you right now to hear our words as we come before you in praying for the important aspects of our life," said Crossroads Community Church Lead Pastor Stephen Liesback delivering an opening prayer early Thursday afternoon. "We love you, we worship you, and most importantly we desire to draw close to you."
Pastors, public servants, and community members throughout Shenandoah gathered to recognize the National Day of Prayer. In 1952, a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress signed into law by former President Harry Truman declared an annual national day of prayer, and the law was amended in 1988, setting the date for the first Thursday of May. Roy Nelson is the pastor at the Cornerstone Fellowship Church. Nelson tells KMA News the prayer circle under the city hall gazebo is an opportunity to join U.S. citizens nationwide in recognizing the day.
"We believe this is more than likely happening out throughout the entire parts of this state and the nation, possibly even the world where United States citizens may be," he said. "This is something we've done for many years as we have this nice gazebo right here on the city hall property, so we just come here and invite all the churches to come and we had a great turnout today. It's just something we do all the time, but on this special day, we wanted people to see that we do care about Shenandoah and we're praying for Shenandoah."
During the prayer circle, pastors called for guidance to local, state, and federal government officials and anybody else who is in need. Nelson says that gets to the heart of why he believes a similar day began in 1863 when then-President Abraham Lincoln called for a day of humiliation, fasting, and prayer.
"It's just a call for the citizens of the United States of America and especially the church, to pray for our nation and that God is raised up as well as continue to exist for his purpose," said Nelson. "We just want to pray that we would live out that purpose."
Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen also recently signed a proclamation to recognize the national prayer day locally. While acknowledging the need for a separation of church and state on a certain level, McQueen believes the event provides an opportunity for community members to bond and hear from the several pastors in the community.
"I honestly believe in our community, that we need to have some sort of spiritual gathering and what better way to do that than together here -- even if it's just for 20 or 30 minutes," said McQueen. "We're fortunate in that we have a lot of churches in town and a great variety of pastors, and I just hope the citizens appreciate everything they do for them."
McQueen also thanked the pastors for their efforts in putting on the annual event and appreciated the hope of guidance for local officials. Other communities in KMAland also recognized the event, including Clarinda, where Lee Williams -- a member of the Association of Lincoln Presenters -- presented Lincoln's views of faith and prayer.