(Shenandoah) -- Memorial Day is fast-approaching, and Shenandoah is planning a large ceremony to mark the occasion.
A number of different organizations will be joining in the day's events to remember those who've sacrificed so much. Preparations for the Memorial Day service takes almost two full days to organize the schedule, set up flags, and go over all the details. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show," members of Shenandoah American Legion Post 88 Dennis Nance and Charlie Spencer say the work that goes into Monday's remembrance is just a small token of appreciation for those that gave of themselves.
"I think this is very essential," said Post 88 Commander Charlie Spencer. "These are people that have given a part of their life -- some of them even the ultimate sacrifice -- to make this nation free and give us the rights that we have today. The least we can do is to honor them on this one day of the year."
Joining American Legion Post 88 to assist with the service will be the Shenandoah High School Marching Band, members of Elks Lodge #1122, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen, the Shenandoah Police Department, and various other speakers. Color Guard Chair Dennis Nance says there will also be a special appearance included in the service.
"Usually the Taps is played by the Shenandoah Marching Band, this year we have Jeff Franzen,” said Nance. "He's a 50 year Shenandoah High School graduate. He's back here for the 50 year reunion, and he's a former member of the Shenandoah Marching Mustangs."
The Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30 will begin at 10 a.m. from the Memorial Armory, followed by the start of the program at 10:30 at Rose Hill Memorial Circle. American Legion Post 88 is asking for some extra hands to set up the dedicated flags at the Rose Hill Cemetery entrance on Friday, May 27 at 5p.m., and to place the smaller flags on veteran's graves at the Memorial Chapel starting Saturday at 9 a.m.. You can hear the full interview with American Legion Post 88 members Dennis Nance and Charlie Spencer below.