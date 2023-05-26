(Shenandoah) -- Like many KMAland communities this Memorial Day, Shenandoah is set to mark the occasion with a large ceremony.
Several organizations are joining Shenandoah's American Legion Post 88 for Monday's observance to honor the military service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. Traditional ceremonies begin Monday at 10 a.m. with the parade from the Old Armory up Sheridan Avenue to the Rose Hill Cemetery, where ceremonies occur at the Tomb of the Unknowns at 10:30. Dennis Nance is with the American Legion Post 88. Nance tells KMA News that volunteers and organization members will begin erecting large flags throughout the Shenandoah cemetery Friday (this) evening.
"We have over 700 (large flags) and we will place them at 5:00 p.m.," said Nance. "Then at 9:00 Saturday morning, we'll meet at the (Memorial Chapel) and we have over 700 little flags that we'll place on the graves of veterans."
He adds they would appreciate additional assistance erecting the flags around the Shenandoah Cemetery. Joining the American Legion Post in Monday's service will be the Shenandoah High School Marching Band, the Shenandoah Elks Lodge members, keynote speaker Mayor Roger McQueen, and various other speakers from community organizations. The service then culminates with traditional displays, including taps performed by two Shenandoah high school band members.
"We'll have the rifle salute and then for the taps, the Shenandoah High School Marching Band will have two people -- Michael Pritchett and Davin Holste -- will do the taps," Nance explained. "Then closing will be by our commander, Joe Jardon -- and it will culminate right around noon."
Nance emphasized the importance of taking the time Monday to recognize the country's veterans who gave their lives while defending the country. He says Shenandoah's Veteran Memorial Circle at the cemetery offers a beautiful location to do so.
"Rose Hill is one of the most beautiful cemeteries around and this year is no exception -- they have it looking very nice," he said. "It's where residents of Shenandoah are so proud to be able to have the flags displayed to honor our veterans."
Nance adds they will also need assistance picking up the various flags in the cemetery around 5 p.m. Monday. Similar Memorial Day observances take place at 10 a.m. at the Clarinda Cemetery and 11 a.m. at the Essex Cemetery.