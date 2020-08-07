(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are taking a different approach to the school year's start this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says students will return to classes under an altered schedule Wednesday, August 26th and Thursday, August 27th. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Nelson says the district developed the staggered start with the health and safety of students and staff in mind.
"We feel confident that we've looked at our procedures and routines, and the things we want students and staff to be able to know and do," said Nelson. "Our concern was, to have our entire student body back at the same time with staff all in one day, we were concerned we wouldn't be able to communicate as effective as we wanted to, and communicate our expectations to the students."
Under the staggered start, students in odd-numbered grades--1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th and 11th--will begin the school year Wednesday the 26th, while the even-numbered grades--kindergarten, 2N.D., 4th, 6th, 8th, 10th and 12th--return Thursday the 27th.
"What we're wanting to do with them in that setting is to work with them in smaller groups, to teach those protocols and procedures, and then, to have more adults available to help reinforce those expectations," said Nelson. "So, I'm not a teacher alone that day with a group of students, trying to communicate all of this change. So, we'll bring in some of our administrators, some additional teachers to wrap around our staff and our students as we're learning expectations."
All students in grades K-through-12 will attend classes Friday, August 28th. Preschool for 3 and 4 year olds begins August 31st. In addition, Nelson says provisions have been made for parents of students under the district's Remote Learning option, providing instruction via computers.
"Right now, we have just over 100 students who are interested in that option," she said. "Our principals have been meeting with the families, discussing what their personal education plan would look like, so families are fully informed of what their options are, what schools are going to look like. If they select that as an option, that's great. We'll support them, we'll work with them. And, if they choose to go to school on site, in-person, or face-to-face--that's the term being used--we'll support that, as well."
While saying she was surprised by Governor Kim Reynolds' proclamation requiring in-person instruction for schools unless they meet a certain threshold for positivity rate and request a waiver from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the superintendent adds Shenandoah is in compliance with the governor's standards.
"Our particular plan here in Shenandoah had listed a range of options," said Nelson, "from a level 1, in which everything is normal, we're back in school, to level 4, being a closure. So, we had a range of options available to us. So, it didn't change our plan. What it did is establish some state-imposed metrics as to when we move to that higher level of remote learning.
"Right now, we can continue with our plan. It's consistent with state policy. It does honor and support parent choice. But, we're not requiring 50% or more of our students to be served remotely. so, we are fully compliant with the governor's request."
Shenandoah's four-level Return to Learn plan is available on the district's website.