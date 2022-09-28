(Shenandoah) -- Continuing drought conditions and future industrial expansion are forcing Shenandoah officials to seek new water sources.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved an agreement between the city and Veenstra and Kimm for the Fremont Buried Channel wellfield exploration project, at a cost not to exceed $65,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the city is in need of additional water wells.
"We, the city, operates I believe it's about seven shallow wells--what are considered shallow wells--near the river," said Lyman. "Most of our--well, all of our water--comes from wells that are not very deep, and are filtered groundwater. This would access an aquifer that is buried a lot deeper, and has a lot more water supplies, less reliant on drought conditions, and the like."
Lyman says tapping into the channel would provide the city a "drought-resistant" source of H2O.
"I know the last couple of years, we've been kind of under either very close to, or very into drought in this area," he said. "We're trying to find a little bit larger and drought-resistant, I would say, water source. So, we're exploring west of town, trying to locate that. We're talking about numbers in the 500 to 1,000 gallons per minute, that type of range, per well, whereas, our best shallow well gets around 300 gallons per minute."
Lyman says the city also needs additional water for the proposed Green Plains Biocampus project, which includes the addition of a clean sugar facility for producing dextrose and fructose with dry milling. For that same reason, the council approved another agreement with Veenstra and Kimm for conceptual designs for the city's water treatment expansion project.
"We're looking that what our projected capacity would be," said Lyman. "The plant is designed and permitted at about 2.1 million gallons per day. If we're getting close to that number, or if we're looking at going over that number, we want to look at what's the most economical way to do that, what's the most flexible way to do that, what kind of capacity numbers can we reasonably get to.
"Again, a lot of this is predicated on finding a water supply. The Fremont channel and the plant design are kind of tied together. We've got to find the water to treat the water and give the water--there's a bit of a loop there."
Conceptual design costs are not to exceed $22,000. Additionally, the council approved a request for quotes to the repairs to the city's ground storage reservoir. In other business, the council approved the bid of Watson Excavating for property demolition at 101 North Center Street, 113 University Avenue, and 1213 and 1215 West Valley Avenue. And, council members approved a street closure request from J&R Saloon from Elm Street to West Thomas Avenue from 2 p.m. Sunday to midnight Monday for the Curtis Maddox benefit. You can hear the full interview with A.J. Lyman here: