(Shenandoah) — Two Shenandoah men were arrested following an incident early Sunday morning.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were on foot in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue around 3 a.m. searching for a party involved in a different call. While on foot, officers say they were almost struck by a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Gavin Allen Sickler.
A short time later, officers located the vehicle and driver in the 300 block of Maple Street. Sickler was arrested for operating while intoxicated — first offense — and interference with official acts. A passenger in the vehicle — 20-year-old Connell Blaine Racine — was also arrested for interference with official acts.
Sickler was taken to the Page County Jail on $1,300 bond, while Racine was cited into court and released from custody.