(Shenandoah) — Two suspects are in custody on felony sexual assault charges in Shenandoah.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were dispatched Thursday to an undisclosed location for a possible sexual assault. Following an investigation, officers arrested 19-year-old Joseph Villegas and a 17-year-old male juvenile. Both were charged with lascivious acts with a child and third-degree sexual assault — both class C felonies.
Both suspects were taken to jail on $20,000 bond pending further court proceedings.