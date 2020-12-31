(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Police report an arrest Thursday morning on OWI and weapons charges.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were called to the emergency department at Shenandoah Medical Center around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver in the parking lot. Following an investigation, officers arrested 25-year-old Kaleb Kelley on charges of OWI -- second offense -- and possession of a firearm while under the influence.
Kelley was taken to the Page County Jail on $3,000 bond.