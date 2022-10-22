(Shenandoah) - Shenandoah Police have arrested a woman on multiple felony charges following an ongoing investigation.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers served a warrant around 11:30 a.m. Friday to 20-year-old Phoebe Rachell-Faye Johnson for forgery. Authorities also questioned Johnson regarding an ongoing investigation and additionally charged her with aiding and abetting, 2nd degree theft and conspiracy -- all Class D felonies.
Johnson was taken to the Page County Jail on $20,000 bond.