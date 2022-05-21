Shenandoah Police Department

(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police arrested two city residents during the week.

On Wednesday at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of West Lowell Avenue for a report of an assault. Officers conducted an investigation into the incident, and arrested 50-year-old Aleacha Ann Crocker of Shenandoah for Serious Assault -- a serious misdemeanor. Mrs. Crocker turned herself in the next day, was booked, posted the required $1,000 bond, and was released with a court date

On Thursday at approximately 10:30 p.m., Officers of the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 1200 block of West Thomas for a domestic disturbance. An investigation was conducted on scene, and officers arrested 52-year-old Michael Lloyd Harms of Shenandoah, IA for Domestic Assault 3rd Offense -- a class D felony. Mr. Harms was transported to the Page County Jail and is being held with no bond.  

