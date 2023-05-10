(Shenandoah) -- Postal carriers in Shenandoah and around the nation are doing their part to ‘Stamp out Hunger.’
The National Association of Letter Carriers will be staging its ‘Stamp out Hunger’ food drive Saturday, May 13 for its first appearance in four years, according to Shenandoah postmaster Judy Freighner.
“Our last time that we did [a food drive] was 2019,” Feighner said. “With COVID hitting and everything, it’s been kind of put to the backburner, so we’re glad to see it come back again.”
To participate in the food drive, people are encouraged to leave non-perishable items at their mailbox for the postal carriers to retrieve.
Shenandoah postal carrier Tom Martin looks forward to collecting items again this year.
“Usually we bring postal tubs with us,” Martin said. “I remember back at its [peak], you might have 8-10, come back, drop them off and then maybe in the afternoon you might grab another 6-10 tubs. It’s really neat when you’re all done to see everyone’s work come together at the end, all the carts full of food.”
Martin and other postal workers see the food drive as an opportunity to give even more back to the community which they already serve.
“I think it plays a big part for all of us,” Martin said. “Maybe this is the only chance to really help the food pantry, and the food pantry does so much for the community that this is the least we can do to help them. It feels good to help the community.”
Items listed as necessities by the food pantry include, but are not limited to, canned fruits and veggies, jelly, pasta, toilet paper, shampoo and various food and toiletries.
While this may not be the time of year most people associate with giving to food pantries, it’s critical now more than ever.
“This time of the year, a lot of people don’t think about donating to the food pantry,” Feighner said. ‘They think Christmas or Thanksgiving, but kids are getting out of school so free lunch and breakfast isn’t there anymore and this gives them a way to get food. Grandparents are raising children now, you have natural disasters, you have medical expenses that come up. This is big for our community right now.”
To help ‘Stamp out Hunger’, residents of Shenandoah are encouraged to leave any items taking up space in their pantries in a bag at their mailbox Saturday, May 13, which will then be transported by a postal worker to the local food pantry.
Click below to hear the full interview with Feighner and Martin from the KMA Morning Show.