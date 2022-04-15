(Shenandoah) -- Plans are coming together for a new location for a Shenandoah-based pregnancy and resource center.
During the Shenandoah City Council meeting this week, the council held a public hearing and approved the sale of city-owned property at 300 Sycamore Street and 505 West Valley Avenue for $100 total to the Shenandoah Pregnancy and Resource Center. In February, members of the SPARC board presented to the council, seeking property to build a new facility. Board Chair Kathy Langley says the first renderings from an architect are back for the building on the newly-acquired property.
"It has mentor rooms, a reception area, restrooms, group areas and a work area," said Langley. "This rendering is 37-by-97, which is the largest that would fit on that longer property."
The group is a 501-C-3 non-profit that received its status in 2019. In September, the group began operations using space at the Shenandoah Church of the Nazarene. Langley says the group is still working on final designs for the new space.
"Our goal is to look like a center that would be a place where you can trust, where you can go forward and say 'okay, I can trust these people with a delicate, possibly a very delicate situation,'" said Langley. "I don't think it will look like a house. We're talking more like a business. We're not sure if we're going to go with a metal building. We're not sure if we're going to go with a stick building, because we do have a volunteer ministry that would frame that in for us."
In addition to offering free pregnancy tests, diapers and wipes, the center provides prenatal and infant care classes. Langley says the group is hoping to expand their services once their new location is up and running, which could require more help from the city.
"Right now, we're a non-profit and a parachurch organization, so zoning issues are a little bit looser in that situation," said Langley. "However, our hope is that in the not-so-distant future we would be able to offer people who cannot afford them or are not covered for them ultrasounds. For that reason, we will be seeking a medical zoning at the zoning board."
The majority of the facility will be located at 300 Sycamore Street. Langley says the group also acquired the 505 West Valley Avenue property for the purposes of adding off-street parking.
"It's kind of an odd-shaped property, and we thought it would be a really good utilization of that property to use it as parking," said Langley. "It would be right off the alley. We would be graveling that. We would have gravel there so people wouldn't be right there on the street. It would also, especially for someone in a more delicate situation, give them a little bit more privacy where they could park here and then walk around to one of the entrances."
During the meeting, City Administrator A.J. Lyman said because of the group's non-profit status, it's not likely that the city will receive any property tax dollars from the new center, however, he says it will save the city money on mowing and maintenance costs.