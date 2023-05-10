(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents once again have an opportunity to get rid of unwanted materials the next few days.
Thursday through Saturday are Shenandoah's annual Citywide Cleanup Days. Shenandoah Sanitation is open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. for citizens to drop off their junk--without getting out of their vehicles. Mayor Roger McQueen reminded residents of the event on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. He says proof of residency is required in order to unload items during cleanup days.
"You will have to show either a piece of mail--preferably a utility bill or something like that--to show you're a Shenandoah resident," said McQueen. "This was an opportunity to bring their trash and junk down there. It's free. They will have people down there to help you unload it. They actually prefer that you stay in your car or truck, and let them do it."
McQueen also reminds residents of items not accepted during cleanup days.
"Just as a reminder, they're not taking any electronics, they're not taking any type of oil," he said, "wet paint, tires, asbestos--anything like that. They will accept appliances like refrigerators, but they want the compressor out of it, and so forth."
The mayor says it's the easy way for citizens to clean up their properties.
"I don't know how much easier it can be," said McQueen. "You take it down, you get rid of it. Hopefully, it will help clean up your property a little bit. I know I've got things to go down. I think this is a great opportunity in town for folks to take advantage of it."
In addition, Shenandoah High School's football team is collecting items to be hauled to Shenandoah Sanitation during cleanup days on Saturday. A minimum $25 donation per load is requested. Proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to the football program. Those wishing to sign up for the service can email ratlifft@shenandoah.k12.ia.us or text (712) 310-2593.