(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Public Library is starting to get into the thick of their busy summer program schedule.
During the next few months, the library is hosting a variety of activities for both young and old to encourage reading. From crafts to card games, there's a mix of fun for everyone as they "Read Beyond the Beaten Path." On the KMA "Morning Show," Joy Stortvedt says their program always sees a good turnout from book lovers.
"We've had some really good participation at the summer reading program," said Stortvedt. "They've been really excited about earning the badges -- we're excited to see how that pans out."
In the months of June and July, young readers can acquire badges to track their progress and as a reward for attending events.
Programs officially began on Tuesday with the library's "Happy Campers," where the Iowa State Extension instructed campers on basic outdoors skills. Stortvedt mentions that with the events aimed at younger and mixed-age audiences, there'll be some entertainment specifically for older groups as well starting Thursday, June 16.
"We have Magic the Gathering casual play," said Stortvedt. "So if you play the Magic the Gathering card game, come on down. Then stacking right on top of that, the Friends of the Library are having their annual meeting. They're having Helen Lewis, who'll be doing a costumed presentation of the historical character Jane Addams."
As the week rolls on, the library is planning a picnic for Wednesday, June 15 at 1 p.m. in Priest Park for all ages. Picnickers need only to bring a blanket and a stuffed animal friend to attend, and will have the chance to browse the Shenandoah Garden City Farmer's Market. Thursday's Magic the Gathering play starts at 4 p.m., with an end time of 5:30 p.m. More information about the Shenandoah Public Library's summer programs can be found by either stopping by the library, following their Facebook page, or by visiting www.shenandoah.lib.ia.us. You can hear the full interview with Joy Stortvedt below.