(Shenandoah) — The Shenandoah Public Library has received a grant to help facilitate discussions about community improvement.
The American Library Association, in association with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries, announced the 300 recipients of its Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries program, which includes a $3,000 award to the Shenandoah Public Library. Library Director Carrie Falk says the funds will allow the library to work with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah to increase community involvement in improvement efforts.
"They had 200 libraries that were selected in round one and then we are one of 300 libraries to receive this grant in round two," said Falk. "The goal of this grant is to focus on the topic of importance to our community. I've been talking with Margot Gee, who has created the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah. This just seemed like a perfect opportunity to partner together with the forum to do some focus groups around the community and talk with Shenandoah residents about ways to revitalize Shenandoah."
As part of the grant, library staff will be able to receive training on how to lead discussions, especially as it relates to community involvement. Falk says the grant will also cover equipment and other expenses to host community meetings.
"We are going to purchase better equipment so that we can do virtual and in-person meetings, hybrid meetings, better and so that everybody can participate and hear and speak," said Falk. "We also are looking at maybe doing some book discussion groups and also getting some speakers in who are experts in the area of revitalization of smaller communities to get the ball rolling and give us some ideas."
Falk says the purpose of the grant is to create discussion in the community on ways to improve. She says that while speakers will be a part of the programming, the main focus will be on participation.
"We need to have community discussion," said Falk. "Speakers don't qualify for the grant. It's the discussion that we're going to have that qualifies. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to have a speaker and then maybe have some small groups afterwards to really talk about what the speaker had suggested, get some ideas that work for our community and what doesn't. Because just going and listening to a speaker and saying, 'that was nice and interesting' and then it doesn't go any farther, doesn't really help us."
Falk says the grant will allow the library to bridge gaps and fill an important role in growing and improving the community.
"The community is incredibly important to us," said Falk. "The community is the reason that we're here. If we are not supporting the community and what the community needs and providing things that the community needs, we might as well just close our doors right now. It's your taxpayer dollars that pay for the library, so we do work for the community of Shenandoah. Our goal is to be relevant, to be helpful and to provide what the Shenandoah community needs."
Falk says she hopes to start the training for her and her staff this spring, with the goal of hosting events through the summer and early fall. Anyone interested in getting involved in the project or taking part in the conversation can contact Falk at (712) 246-2315, stop in the library or go to Shenandoah.lib.ia.us. Falk was a guest on KMA’s Morning Line Program Friday. You can hear the full interview below.
Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.