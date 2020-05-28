(Shenandoah) -- After being closed for more than two months, Shenandoah Public Library is reopening its doors to the public beginning Monday.
Library Director Carrie Falk says the facility will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. for the time being. After loaning materials through contactless delivery, Falk says library staff is ready for patrons to be back in the building.
"We have sure missed seeing everybody in the library," said Falk. "It's been nice to talk to people on the phone, but it will be nice to visit with people in person again. We love having everybody come back in. While we've had a lot of fun picking books out for people, I know that there's some frustration because they want to see what's on the shelves and be able to pick out their things, as well as use the computers and copy machine and all the other things that they use the library for."
All items that have been check out since the initial closure are now due back on June 8th. Patrons are asked to place returned items in drop boxes, instead of placing them on counters or handing them to staff. Falk says the library will also continue to offer curbside delivery.
"We are also going to continue to offer curbside delivery for those that don't feel comfortable coming in the building," said Falk. "They are absolutely welcome to call and place requests online or just let us know and we'll be happy to run materials out to them that way. So, they will have two options now: they can either come in the building themselves or use the curbside delivery."
For those coming into the building, the library is asking patrons to wear a mask, stay six feet apart from other patrons and staff and wash hands before and after using the building. Falk says they are also asking patrons to not linger in the building.
"As you use the library, please be efficient in your use," said Falk. "That way, other people can come in. We aren't really limiting numbers in the building, just because of the square footage of the building. Our capacity is high enough I don't think we'd ever meet the limit by the State Fire Marshal, so we should be okay there."
Additionally, those checking out materials will be asked to scan their own items at the desk under the supervision of a staff member to limit contact. As the summer begins, Falk says the library is offering its Summer Reading Challenge online, while many other traditional activities are being conducted in an online format thanks to a partnership with Absolute Science.
"We have got a list of links from that organization that we are going to make available on our website starting June 1st," said Falk. "They have pre-recorded a lot of their shows since there is a lot of social distancing and groups are asked to kept smaller. We just decided to go with the online option so families can view these programs when they want to and when it's convenient for them. We're going to have those links up on the library's website available all summer long."
Anyone with questions on the new procedures can contact the library at (712) 246-2315 or visit the library's website.