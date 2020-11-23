(Shenandoah) -- After a two-week shutdown due to COVID-19, Shenandoah Public Library is reopening today (Monday).
The library's regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. All general services will be offered, including public computer and internet access, the small meeting room and homebound delivery. Curbside to go services will also continue Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In accordance with Governor Kim Reynolds' mandate, masks will be required in the building. Masks are available at the library.