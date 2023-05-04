(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Community School District and Shenandoah Public Library are teaming up to hold the 2023 Art Walk this week.
For the past decade, the two community entities have partnered to bring local students’ artwork to the public eye, according to Shenandoah Public Library director Carrie Falk.
“It’s been just a fabulous partnership between the school district and the library,” Falk said. “I know when it originally started out, the high school students were in downtown business and you could walk around and look at the art, and then we just had the elementary and the middle school at the library. Now, we get to house everybody under one roof and it is just so much fun. We really look forward to this every year.”
The art walk reveals the abundance of creativity amongst students of all ages in Shenandoah, says Shenandoah high school art instructor Crystal Wittmer.
“Some of my students have some fabulous ceramic pieces,” Wittmer said. “[There are] large animals that we’ve been working on, we have some coil pottery, we’ve done ceramics, just all kinds of things. Then we have everything from charcoal drawings, acrylic paintings, just some really neat creativity. I’m really excited to share this with the community.”
The event serves as an opportunity for art students to showcase their talents to the community; something that they don’t get to do as often as their peers in other extracurricular activities.
“This is their time to shine,” Wittmer said. “A lot of these kids aren’t necessarily in sports and other activities, so this is their big event. For everyone to see the hard work that they put into it [is great]. Their parents as well, because they don’t get to take any of their artwork home all year. I hang onto it just for this show, so I’m so excited to have everybody come out and see the work that they do.”
The 2023 Shenandoah Art Walk will be held at the Shenandoah Public Library Thursday-Saturday (May 4-6) and is open to the public during the library’s business hours, with a special ‘Meet the Artist' reception Friday at 4:30 P.M.
