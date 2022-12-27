(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Public Library is hosting several events for children and their families throughout the holiday break.
Children and adults are invited to drop off their stuffed animals Wednesday, Dec. 28 for ‘Cam’s Stuffed Animal Sleepover,’ where the library staff will provide a ‘camp-like’ experience for the animals.
Those who bring a stuffed animal can follow their furry friends in the ‘sleepover’ throughout the evening on the Shenandoah Public Library’s Facebook page.
The library also will be staging its annual ‘Lego Train World’ Thursday, Dec. 29 at 3 P.M., where attendees can assemble an imaginary Lego world around model trains, which the library provides, according to Joy Stortvedt.
“We’re having Lego Train World, which is a perennial favorite at the library, so you can come on down,” Stortvedt said. “My favorite thing about Lego Train World is to see the kids with their parents, their grandparents all building together to create this world around our lego trains.”
Next, craft day will be held at the library Friday, Dec. 30 at 10 A.M., which features various opportunities to make crafts for children and adults alike.
“We’re just gonna have a craft project upstairs and downstairs, all day long,” Stortvedt said. “So, whenever it’s convenient for you, after you’ve slept in a little bit, come on down. Downstairs they’ll be doing beaded snowflakes, which is a little more friendly to the younger crowd, and upstairs we’re doing my favorite craft ever: Poptart pillows.”
The Shenandoah Public Library will be closed at 2 P.M. on Dec. 30, and all day on Jan. 2. However, if children still want an activity to fill the time during the winter hiatus, they can visit downtown Shenandoah for a story walk.
“We’ve actually got another program going on downtown [Shenandoah] that you can do if you happen to need to do something when the library is closed,” Stortvedt. “It is the story walk. We have ‘A Very Fuddles Christmas,’ and Fuddles is a cat who gets into a little bit of mischief this Christmas season, so you can see all the shenanigans he gets up to.”
For more information about these events, visit the Shenandoah Public Library Facebook page or contact the library at 712-246-2315.
Hear Stortvedt’s full interview on the KMA Morning Show below.