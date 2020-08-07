(Shenandoah) -- In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment along with the story walk in downtown Shenandoah the Public Library will host a special guest.
On Thursday, August 13th at 2 p.m. professional historian and educator Kathy Wilson will be presenting a fun and informative program on the history of Women’s Suffrage.
“The goal of the program is to help participants understand why it was such an uphill battle and why it took more than 100 years,” Wilson said.
The program is titled The Vote is the Emblem of Our Equality. Wilson explained that with a number of her students and people that she has encountered over the years is that the majority of Americans don’t fully understand why it was so difficult for women to get the right to vote. Wilson spoke on what she hopes will be the takeaway from her program.
“That they should not take their vote for granted, especially women. So many people fought long and hard to give you this right and you should exercise it wisely and informedly but to understand why it’s important that you do so,” Wilson said.
Even though the amendment was passed and put into the constitution in 1920 there were still states that did not ratify the amendment until the early 1970s. To hear more history in the full interview with Kathy Wilson click below.