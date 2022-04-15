(Shenandoah) -- After a two-year hiatus, the Shenandoah American Legion will be hosting their 95th Easter Egg Hunt.
The egg hunt is set to take place tomorrow, April 16. American Legion Post 88 first began their annual hunt back in 1927 at the Country Club Golf Course. Joining the Friday edition of the KMA “Morning Show,” Post 88 Easter Egg Committee Chair Dennis Nance says there’ll be no shortage of bounty this year.
“We’re going to have about 2,500 Easter eggs this year filled with candy, coins, and coupons for various from the Shenandoah merchants such as movie theater tickets, drinks, cookies, donuts, ice cream cones, and other items,” said Nance.
Nance mentions that there will be a special prize of 25 free small pizza coupons, courtesy of the new management at the Pizza Hut. He says that the generosity of multiple Shenandoah area businesses along with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association has made all of this possible.
“The businesses that will help us are First Heritage Bank, First National Bank, Great Western Bank, Bank Iowa, Doug Meyer Chevrolet, McDonalds, Fareway, Mondo’s, Donut Stop, Subway, Roc Stop, Hy-Vee, and Pizza Hut,” said Nance.
Nance also says the event was made possible thanks to additional members of Post 88.
“This year’s Commander Charles Spencer, Adjutant Ron Gibson, and many others on the executive committee,” said Nance.
Saturday’s egg hunt will start at 1 PM at Sportsmans Park in Shenandoah and start at the gazebo. Children ages 2-5 or enrolled in Kindergarten-Grade 4 can join in the hunt. For questions or additional information, contact Dennis Nance at 712-215-5869. You can hear the full interview with Post 88 Easter Egg Committee Chair Dennis Nance here: