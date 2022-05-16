(Shenandoah) -- Officers of the Shenandoah Police Department and members of the community took time Monday to remember the law enforcement who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
At a special ceremony outside of City Hall, the community marked National Police Officer Memorial Day to remember the 105 law enforcement personnel who have been lost in 2022 in the line of duty. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city is lucky to have a dedicated department to protect the community.
"Our prayers are for the law enforcement families that have experienced the pain of losing their loved ones in a line of duty death or daily walking beside a loved one who was disabled in the line of duty," said McQueen. "The city of Shenandoah and the Mayor's office thanks the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to serve the citizens of Shenandoah and Page County. God bless each one of you."
Sergeant Ethan Johnson was among the members of the Shenandoah PD who spoke during the event. He talked about the popular phrase "thin blue line" and its meaning to law enforcement.
"People wear them and they think it's in support of us, which it is in support of law enforcement and what we do, but mainly it's for representation that there's chaos, danger and evil in the world," said Johnson. "Law enforcement has the responsibility to do their jobs and keep the public safe and free so they can do their lives and live their life."
Additionally, Johnson says the thin blue line represents the sacrifices made by law enforcement around the country.
"It's a sacrifice," said Johnson. "The personal sacrifices that we make, the officers that have actually made the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives protecting the communities that they serve -- whether that be county, city or state -- all equally have given the same sacrifice. It's the ultimate sacrifice. It's not only a representation of that, but it's a reminder and a plea."
Assistant Chief Tom Johnson says the department is fortunate to have a supportive community, which helps them do their jobs more effectively.
"The city of Shenandoah continues to have the highest crime prevention rating in southwest Iowa," said Johnson. "While there are a number of factors that would contribute to this, it is your support -- the community support -- that is the greatest factor. The police department could never truly be effective without it. It may take a special kind of courage to be a police officer, probably now more than ever, but it also takes a special community to support that officer."
Following the ceremony, officers and attendees walked through downtown Shenandoah and planted American flags on the lawn. Each flag represents a law enforcement officer who was killed in the line of duty this year.