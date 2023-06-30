(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping residents abide by the city's fireworks laws as Independence Day nears.
City ordinances allow the shooting of fireworks July 1st, 2nd and 3rd until 10 p.m. and July 4th until 11 p.m. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen tells KMA News he hopes the public follows the rules--and avoids firing off fireworks after those hours.
"It's one of those things--here we go again." said McQueen. "But, I would just hope everyone would try to abide by the ordinance, and be respectful of your neighbors, and so forth."
McQueen also urges extra caution when shooting off fireworks because of recent dry conditions. He says more compliance with city laws means less complaints for police.
"It frees the police department up if they don't have to get calls after 10 o'clock or 11 o'clock on the 4th," he said. "I just wish everybody would abide by it, and still have a good time. There's plenty of time to shoot your fireworks off."
And, with some residents using city streets as their personal Cape Canaveral, the mayor asks residents to clean up any fireworks residue, so that city workers or neighbors don't have to.
"We have people going out into the street and shooting them off," said McQueen. "It shouldn't be up to the city to come by, and have to clean it up, and stuff. Here again, I would stress that if you're going to do that, that's fine. But, just pick up your property, and if you've got it on your neighbor's (property), get a garbage bag and pick it up over there, too.
"Let's just all try to get along on that. You know, I've enjoyed watching what my neighbors shoot off. But I also see the next morning, they're all out there picking everything up, and so forth," he added.
Last year, Shenandoah's City Council opted to make changes in the current ordinance after hearing from residents on both sides of issue. McQueen says the number of complaints received by the city regarding fireworks actually dropped following the council's debate. McQueen made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.