(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents are reminded of the city's snow parking ordinance.
City Street Superintendent Todd Foutch says a snow emergency will automatically be triggered after two inches of snow has fallen. During the emergency, there is no parking on snow emergency routes and alternate parking on all other streets. Parking on the odd-numbered side of the street is allowed on odd calendar days and vice versa.
The emergency will remain in effect until the snow ceases to fall and the streets have been cleared from curb to curb.