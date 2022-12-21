(Shenandoah) -- With a major winter storm affecting KMAland the next few days, it's time for Shenandoah residents to get reacquainted with the city's snow removal regulations.
Shenandoah officials posted the entire ordinance on the city's Facebook page. Under the ordinance, a snow emergency is declared whenever snow, ice or sleet in the forecast calls for two inches or more on city streets. In the event of a snow emergency, no parking will be allowed on the following designated emergency snow route streets: Anna Crose, Mitchell Street, North and South Center Street, Mustang Drive, Church Street, East and West Nishna Road, East and West Clarinda Avenue, Pershing Avenue, East Street, East and West Sheridan Avenue, North and South Elm Street, Tennis Court Road, Maple Street, East and West Thomas Avenue, Mathew Street, East Washington Avenue, and East and West Valley Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city has a set priority for snow removal.
"Remember, the street crews, when they do this, they're going to be doing emergency routes, major streets to the schools and hospitals, and then residential areas," said McQueen, "then culdesacs and dead ends. Then, the last priorities will be alleys and city-owned parking lots."
For all other non-emergency routes, residents must park on even-numbered sides of the streets on even-numbered calendar days, and odd-numbered sides on odd-numbered days. McQueen hopes residents can help the city and themselves by obeying the ordinance.
"We don't want any problelms with fines, and so forth," he said. "So, I think if everybody abides by the snow emergency, we'll be fine. The police don't want to get out and have to ticket these cars, either. I just encourage everyone to get on there (Facebook) and check it out. If everybody knows what the rules are, we should be just fine."
Any vehicles violating the emergency snow route parking are subject to a $50 fine, per vehicle. If the fine is unpaid after 30 days, the fine will increase $20. Failure to pay the fine shall be grounds for the following: impoundment of the vehicle, vehicle booting, referral of delinquent parking fine to the county treasurer to assist in the collection, and or the filing of a complaint in district court. In addition to avoiding trouble, McQueen adds keeping vehicles off the streets helps the street crews avoid headaches.
"I know it's a hardship for some people who just have on-street parking," said McQueen, "but, there's other places, hopefully, where they can place their car. It just really increases the street department's ability to get out and get the streets cleared in a good amount of time. That's what we all want. We don't want to drag this thing out for days. We want to get it done as quick as we can, get the snow off the streets, and get the sand and salt down, and so forth."
Once the snow is removed, the ordinance states parking IS allowed from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue from Railroad to Sycamore, on Maple Street from Sheridan to Thomas Avenue, on Elm from Valley to 5th Avenue, and on Blossom Street from Valley to Thomas Avenue. There is still no parking in these areas during a snow emergency from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. More information on Shenandoah's snow removal ordinance is available on the city's Facebook page.