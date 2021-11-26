(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Sanitation is coming to the aid of residents doing some Thanksgiving weekend cleanup around their properties.
By popular demand, the company is extending its weekend hours for leaf or yard waste dropoff. Hours are Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Councilman Kim Swank praised Shenandoah Sanitation and city personnel during this week's Shenandoah City Council meeting, saying the first extended hour period earlier this month was a smash hit.
"I guess they had an overabundance of people using it," said Swank. "They're going to do it again this weekend for anybody who didn't get their yards cleaned up. If they're like me, there's leaves falling all the time. They are planning on leaving it open this weekend. They're awful thankful for the people who manned that, and for the city crews who went out there and took care of that for it. We greatly appreciate it."
As with the previous session, the additional hours are for yard waste dumping only--no animal waste, junk tires, scrap metal, appliances or other items. Those items should be dropped off during Shenandoah Sanitation's regular operating hours.