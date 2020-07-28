(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah School District is set to add six new staff members this fall to help with increased workload associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meeting in special session Monday night, the Shenandoah School Board approved a staffing plan for the upcoming school year that would add one full-time remote learning support coordinator position, one full-time custodial position, two full-time associates for instructional support and two full-time afterschool program supervisors. Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district reviewed its staffing needs as COVID-19 modifications will be in place this year and determined more people were needed.
"Every school in the nation -- and in Iowa -- is preparing to come back to school this fall and considering what's needed to make it a healthy environment and a safe environment for students and staff to come back to," said Nelson. "As we've been looking at our plan and creating options for students to attend school remotely or in-person and what it means for different programs, we realized that we need quite a bit more staff than what we currently have to be successful."
Nelson says the remote learning support coordinator position will assist students and families who opt for remote learning this year.
"It's a teaching position that will help families who have opted to participate in our remote learning program -- which right now that number is around 90," said Nelson. "This person would be working with the families and coordinating educational services in the school and working with students in small groups. They would be ensuring that the students who are participating remotely have a high-quality education."
Nelson says funding for the position will largely come from leftover money in the district's at-risk/dropout prevention funds.
"The CARES Act funds we've largely used for technology, PPE, health and safety, cleaning and different products like that," said Nelson. "We believe we'll be able to support this using some of the reserves that we have in at-risk. Because we weren't in school this spring, our typical summer programs were not available, so we're able to apply some of that funding to support these needs."
With school set to begin in less than one month in the district, Nelson says getting the positions filled and getting staff trained will be tight. But, she says they have a jump start on filling the positions.
"We have started advertising knowing that these positions would be needed and knowing that if it was not supported by the board that we would could tell applicants that these positions weren't available," said Nelson. "We have started that process, and we'll be doing more advertising this week and next. It will be tight to get these positions filled, but we do believe that we have some interest that will help us fill the positions and be able to move forward once school starts on August 26th."
In other business, the board approved a contract extension with Navigate360 for ALICE Training. The board also approved the hiring of Rebecca Sturm as a JK Teacher and Courtney Rainey as Transportation Dispatcher, as well as the resignation of Rochelle Davidson as Elementary Art Teacher.