(Shenandoah) -- Students in the Shenandoah School District will be able to take more career and technical classes through Iowa Western Community College in the near future.
Meeting in regular session Monday, the Shenandoah School Board approved an agreement with IWCC for an academy program. Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the agreement is an expansion of the district's relationship with the community college to offer opportunities to students.
"We've had a long-term relationship with Iowa Western and have been able to provide dual-enrollment classes for students for many years, which count as high school and college credit," said Nelson. "It's a great benefit to our students. As career-technical education areas of instruction have expanded across the state -- and specifically in Shenandoah -- we've done a lot to expand in these areas."
Nelson says the agreement outlines the financial arrangements that would allow Shenandoah High School students to take CTE classes through Iowa Western, which can be more expensive than traditional dual-enrollment classes.
"The cost of taking perhaps a language arts class from Iowa Western versus a CTE class might be a little different," said Nelson. "We're able to offer some academy programs through Iowa Western that would allow us to participate in auto, diesel, welding, construction, electrical and HVAC. We've negotiated a price range for taking those courses. That offsets the cost a little bit for Iowa Western, it still benefits the school district and most certainly benefits our students."
In addition to beefing up CTE options at SHS, Nelson says the district continues to explore ways to give students a chance to be career-ready when they graduate high school.
"They are learning really important skills in the area of auto, diesel, welding, construction and all these different areas that they can go into the workforce as a skilled worker," said Nelson. "They don't have to go through that beginning training when they leave. They can participate in Iowa Western, go all the way through our programs, link up with Iowa Western academy programs and come out with a certificate that shows their employer or their potential employer that they have some pretty high-level skill going into the workforce."
Nelson says the arrangement also benefits the district and IWCC financially.
"We do receive supplemental weighting from the State Department of Education when we have students that participate in agreements like this, so there is a financial benefit to the district," said Nelson. "Obviously, we pay tuition to Iowa Western, like for auto it costs the district $199.85 in addition to that amount. It's a very low cost for the district for each of these types of classes based on the types of supplies or tools that might be needed for the course. For us, we consider it money very well spent."
In other business, the board approved contracts for Brent Ehlers as IGNITE Health Content Specialist, Julie Murren as After School Tutoring/Summer Interest Camp Coordinator, Haley Anderson as Assistant Girls Basketball Coach, Adam Wright and David Terry as Assistant Boys Basketball Coaches and Shalee McCollum, Brieanne Pester, Natasha Pfeil, Autumn Richer, Cera Sams and Darlene Wright as K8 Associates. Nelson was a guest on KMA's Morning Line program Tuesday. You can hear the full interview below.