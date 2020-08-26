(Shenandoah) — The Shenandoah School District has confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson told parents in a letter Wednesday that one employee tested positive and one other employee was directly exposed to the positive individual. Nelson says both staff members will not return to work until the quarantine period has expired and symptoms have improved. Nelson says neither employee was assigned to work directly with kids.
Nelson says both employees voluntarily self-reported their concern and have full cooperated with the request to quarantine. She encourages all students and staff to take precautions, including wearing face coverings or masks, washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding larger group settings, staying home when you’re sick and voluntarily self-reporting.
The full letter can be found below.