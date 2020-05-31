(Shenandoah) -- Graduates from the Shenandoah Community School District were awarded their diplomas in a different way this year.
Due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials were forced to postpone the traditional graduation ceremonies to the summer. But, there was some pomp and circumstance for graduates, as the district releases a virtual ceremony on video. In partnership with KMA, district officials awarded diplomas to individual students in 15-minute windows at the high school. Students were allowed to have four family members or friends with them. Other traditional parts of graduation -- including commencement speeches and a choir performance -- were filmed individually and compiled for the ceremony.
In her address to graduates, Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the Class of 2020 will go down in the history books for what it has faced.
"We're at a point in time that's different -- and perhaps unsettling -- but I want you to know that I have full confidence that you have learned to be innovative, creative and are resilient enough to rise to the challenge of finding the pathway to your future success," said Nelson.
Nelson says she is confident that members of the class are ready to embrace the challenges of life.
"I believe in you, your future and what you will accomplish in the years to come," said Nelson. "My wish for you is hope, peace and happiness, my friends. Once again, I want to congratulate you on a job well done."
Claire Adkins was one of the student commencement speakers. She offered a message of hope for her fellow classmates.
"As the world today is teaching us, the world is constantly evolving," said Adkins. "But, I encourage you to never stop learning, never stop working hard to achieve your goals and to never stop smiling, no matter the circumstances."
Fellow graduate Roxy Denton implored her classmates to see the positive in their current situation.
"We are the only class to have a virtual graduation," said Denton. "We're the only class that has had amazing programs dedicated to us like the Adopt-a-Senior group and to have other gifts given to us from the Booster Club and so many others. We are the only class who has been granted the longest senior skip day in history, as well as a five-month summer vacation. Instead of looking at these things in a negative way, some of us have created more meaningful memories out of it by being optimistic. I've seen classmates taking photos with friends in prom dresses and graduation attire to create memories from the ones they missed out on. I, myself, have spent more time with family these past few months than I have in the past summers."
Current plans call for the district to hold a traditional graduation ceremony on July 19th, if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted by then. You can view the full ceremony video below.