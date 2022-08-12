(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah School officials are shifting some responsibilities around to cover staffing needs with the upcoming school year.
Meeting in regular session this week, the Shenandoah School Board approved 11 new hires in various positions throughout the district. Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says her district has not been immune to staffing issues that other school districts have experienced.
"It's been a very challenging staffing and hiring season across the nation, in Iowa and it most certainly has affected southwest Iowa," said Nelson. "In Shenandoah, we've had some positions that have been difficult to fill. We had a couple late resignations that required a lot of creativity. We have hired a long-term substitute who is qualified for the subject matter to help us in the area of science until we can find a suitable replacement."
Nelson credits the district's current staff for their flexibility to cover other areas with a shortfall.
"We also have had to do some internal transfers to make sure that our students' needs are covered," said Nelson. "Our staff has been very good about that. Everybody likes to stay in their comfort zone and where they want to teach, but they also know that we have students that have academic needs that we have to support, and that may mean that we approach it a little differently to meet that need."
Nelson says the district previously offered retention bonuses to teachers utilizing COVID-19 relief funds and are now exploring the possibility of paying for certifications in areas of high need.
"Health is one area that we're having a difficult time finding the right person," said Nelson. "Special education is another area, because special education licenses are very different. Strat II: ID is one that's been really difficult supportive degree to pay for, so we've looked at that. With our associates and other support staff, we've focused on a retention payment at the end of a semester. So, if they've completed a semester and are coming back, we provide them a $250 stipend."
Nelson was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Line program. You can hear her full interview below.