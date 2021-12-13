(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah schools filled a prominent business position within the district Monday night.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Shenandoah School Board approved a contract with William Barrett, pending final release, to serve as the new school business official for the district. Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the position works alongside her to help manage all the finances of the district and other accounting processes. Nelson says the position became open after a familiar face decided to resign.
"The position became open because Sherri Ruzek resigned from the district, and she's been with us for a long period of time but they're relocating closer to the Ankeny area," Nelson said. "So that created an opening that we advertised for and went through several steps to fill the position."
Nelson says Barrett brings a wealth of knowledge to the position, including experience as a school business official for the Hamburg and Essex School Districts.
However, Nelson says Barrett also brings various educational and business experiences.
"He will bring a lot of credibility with him, he's done some great work in his past area of banking, technology, and actually at Iowa Western as a professor," Nelson said. "So be brings with him a lot of educational mindset, but also some great skills that we need to manage the district's finances."
Pending his final release, Barrett's contract includes a salary of $98,700, and Nelson says Barrett also brings certification that can be hard to come by in the job market.
"He's currently licensed as a school business official in the state of Iowa, that is a special license that does require certain hours of accounting in your background, and some hours of business," Nelson said. "But then there's also a two-year academy that people have to go through in order to actually get that license. So having somebody with experience and the license coming into your district is a really nice piece to bring with him."
Nelson says while the district is waiting to hear back on Barrett's release from his previous position, she says they anticipate a start date toward the end of January.
In other business the board utilized Monday's meeting to transition to the newly elected school board from the November 2nd elections. Jean Fichter and Adam Van Der Vliet were both re-elected, and Clint Wooten was elected to the third open position. Fichter was voted president and Van Der Vliet was voted vice president by the members of the board.