(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah schools are doing their part to make sure area kids don't go hungry over the course of the summer by offering a summer lunch program.
Kristin Edwards, who works in the school's food service program, joined KMA recently to discuss the program, which takes place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Edwards says the program intends to set up at numerous locations throughout Shen.
"We have eight locations in Shen that they will stop," Edwards said. "Logan and Priest Park from 11:00 to 11:15. Nicholson Park and Sack N' Save are from 11:18 to 11:30, Gotsch Park and Iowa Western is from 11:35 to 11:50 and May Ridge Drive are from 11:55 to 12:10."
The program will also feature a country route.
"If there's some kids outside of town that need lunches provided they just need to call me or Jon Weinrich and schedule a delivery," Edwards said.
Lunches will also be delivered to the old Farragut school building at around 11 a.m.
The lunch program will continue until August 14th. Anyone with questions, or looking for more information can contact Edwards at 712-246-3773.